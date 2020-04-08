- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Married at First Sight Brings Back Fan-Favorite Couples for Quarantine Spin-Off
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Married at First Sight Brings Back Fan-Favorite Couples for Quarantine Spin-Off
Following the example set by fellow romantic reality series 90 Day Fiancé, Lifetime has now ordered a new spin-off of Married at First Sight designed specifically for the coronavirus era.
According to Deadline, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam will premiere on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries