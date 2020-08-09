Martin Birch, the British record producer who sonically guided an era of heavy metal, helming albums for Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Whitesnake, Deep Purple and more, died on Sunday (Aug. 9) at the age of 71.

The cause of death was not confirmed at deadline.

Born in 1948 in Woking, Surrey, Birch got a start in his career as an engineer in the last ‘60s and early ‘70s with Jeff Beck, Deep Purple and on five early Fleetwood Mac LPs.

When Birch worked with a band, he typically recorded in bunches. Across his career, he was invited back to record with bands again and again.

When he finally walked away from the desk, he’d assembled a list of production and engineering credits that read like a who’s who of British heavy metal, with multiple albums by Iron Maiden, Whitesnake, Rainbow and Deep Purple, and projects for Blue Öyster Cult, Gary Moore, Faces, Skid Row and many more.

Birch retired in 1992 after producing Iron Maiden’s Fear of the Dark album, his tenth consecutive LP with the legendary heavy metal outfit.

His contribution to rock and metal was immense, but Birch stayed grounded.

“I don’t consider myself a super-technician,” he told Best Magazine in 1983, “what I do is to me pretty simple, but the fact that I’m used to the bands I have worked with helps me to know instantly what they want, or even what they can achieve, even if they don’t realise it clearly themselves. Or maybe bands trust me over long periods of time just because they find me a particularly likeable character.”

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale led tributes to Birch, who he recounted was “a huge part of my life…helping me from the first time we met through until Slide It In.”

Sabbath’s Geezer Butler remembered Birch as a “brilliant producer.” Read the reaction to Birch’s passing below.

It is with a very heavy heart I’ve just had verified my very dear friend & producer Martin Birch has passed away…Martin was a huge part of my life…helping me from the first time we met through until Slide It In…Mt thoughts & prayers to his family, friends & fans… pic.twitter.com/J4UyDiG9zR — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 9, 2020

A Gloriously Talented, Loving Man…Will Be Sadly Missed …Martin Birch R.I.P. https://t.co/0xKO6pdBtq — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 9, 2020

Really sad to hear of the passing of Martin Birch. Brilliant producer. Had the pleasure of working with him on the Black Sabbath albums #HeavenandHell and #MobRules. Condolences to Vera and family. #RIPMartin pic.twitter.com/FPZajWRvpN — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) August 9, 2020

RIP Martin Birch. Legendary producer of countless albums by Black Sabbath, Rainbow, Deep Purple, Whitesnake, Iron Maiden & more. “My thoughts & prayers go out to his wife Vera & his daughter Haley. He was a genius producer & a very dear friend of Ronnie’s. May he RIP”- Wendy Dio pic.twitter.com/9GTqNs36WC — Official Dio (@OfficialRJDio) August 9, 2020

What a loss. RIP Martin Birch.

To say he was my biggest influence as a record producer would be an understatement. pic.twitter.com/JseecxUhTd — Jay Ruston (@jayruston) August 9, 2020

The post Martin Birch, Record Producer for Whitesnake, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden & More, Dies at 71 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.