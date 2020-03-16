Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Marvel Disney+ Shows: Premiere Dates, Teasers, and Everything to Know

By Celebrity News Wire on March 16, 2020

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Photo Credits: Marvel Studios

The Infinity Saga came to a close last year with the one-two punch of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and although Tony and Natasha are gone, we haven't seen the last of several of our other favorite Marvel characters. Though we might not see some of them on the big screen for a

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story