



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/jkBfGvb7NzM\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Exclusive First Look | The Falcon and the Winter Soldier | Disney+","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/jkBfGvb7NzM " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Everyone would love a new Marvel movie right now, but we're going to have to (happily) settle for a Marvel TV series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which finds Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, respectively, is one of many upcoming Marvel

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com