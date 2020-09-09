The former Seattle middle school teacher Mary Kay Letourneau who was convicted for raping a sixth-grade student and marrying him has left her entire estate to him and their two children.

The infamous teacher passed away from colon cancer on July 6, aged 58.

It was revealed in 1997 that Letourneau abused her future husband Vili Fualaau when he was just 12 years old, and she was his teacher. Consequently, she was sentenced to jail but then later ended up marrying him before separating after 12 years of marriage.

A source close to Letourneau said to PEOPLE: “She loved Vili to the end. She had built a life with him and he deserved to inherit what little she had.

“He got the photos, the memories, a lot of sentimental things. They didn’t have a ton of money, but he and the girls are going to divvy that up. They’re more interested in the sentimental things, though.”

Letourneau had four children with her first husband, Steve Letourneau. However, it is not yet clear if he is to receive any share of her estate.

Letourneau was sentenced to prison twice — once in March 1997 and then in Feb. 1998. She was sentenced for three months in 1997 and then was sentenced for seven years next year for violating a no-contact order.

Despite the court’s order to have them apart, she gave birth to two children at a time when Fualaau had not even turned 15.

Eventually, they got married in 2005 and the fact that they tied a knot came as a shock to the world. Fualaau, however, filed for divorce in 2017 and the process was finalized two years later in 2019. Letourneau’s first husband had already filed for divorce in 1997.

The insider added that there wouldn’t be any further controversies on Letourneau’s estate.

“No one is going to fight over what she had. They are all mourning her death, and the family has drawn very close together. And now everyone is going to be able to move forward,” the source said.

The source also added that the pair remained close friends even after separating, as they had “a lot of love for one another.”

‘They didn’t speak every day, but she would update him on her cancer treatment,’ the source told PEOPLE.

“At the beginning, the talk was that she was going to beat it, that even though the prognosis wasn’t good, that she’d fight with everything she had, and that she had a shot of surviving it.”

In an interview with TODAY, Letourneau’s friend and longtime attorney David Gehrke revealed how Fualaau was there for his ex-wife.

He said: “Vili moved back from California, gave up his life there, and for the last two months of Mary’s life he stood by her 24/7 taking care of her.

“So yes, they were divorced and they had their spats, but they were always in love with each other.

“He knew that this was Mary’s end coming, fast moving, and for her sake and the family’s sake, and for his sake, he came back up and was with her, and it meant the world to her

“And I know it meant the world to Vili, as painful as it was.

“Their marriage lasted longer than most,” he continued. “But they always, always deeply cared for each other.”

