In on the joke? Chris Harrison shared two photos of himself returning to The Bachelorette set on Monday, August 17, after having to step away for a few days in order to quarantine.

“The most dramatic season ever,” the host, 49, captioned his Instagram photos. In one, he’s trying to enter the La Quinta Resort & Club, wearing a mask and carrying his golf clubs. However, the franchise’s stage manager, Paul Danner, won’t let him in. In the second photo, Harrison is walking away from set.

Earlier on Monday, the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host was spotted chatting with Clare Crawley on set and neither were wearing masks.

Us Weekly broke the news on Thursday, August 13, that former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher was set to temporarily replaced Harrison since he left California to move his 18-year-old son Joshua into his dorm at Texas Christian University.

“The moment he got back, Chris was told he could not set foot back on the set until he went through another 14-day quarantine,” an insider shared exclusively with Us at the time. “The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the camera’s rolling. But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college.”

The pics come days after Harrison’s trip to Fort Worth, Texas, on August 11.

The Texas native was “not happy” about not being able to return, the source later added, and he insisted that he socially distanced during the trip. Different options were discussed internally and they planned to make a decision when his test results returned.

The Bachelorette is set to return to ABC Tuesdays this fall — and will follow the journeys of two different women.

Crawley, 39, found love in the first two weeks of filming and decided to exit the show. Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams was then brought on as the new lead.

The post Masked Chris Harrison Shares Cheeky Pic as He Returns to ‘Bachelorette’ Set appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.