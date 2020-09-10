Mason Gooding And Dylan Minnette Join Ensemble Of New ‘Scream’ Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Minnette and Mason Gooding are set to co-star in Paramount and Spyglass’ new Scream pic. Other actors rounding out the cast in Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mikey Madison. Marley Shelton has closed a deal to reprise her role that she played in previous installments. They joins franchise castmembers Neve Campbell, David Arquette and […]

