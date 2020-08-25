Matt Dillon will join the upcoming Venice Film Festival’s main jury, replacing Romanian director Cristi Puiu, who has bowed out for reasons that are unclear. Dillon will have no trouble traveling to Venice since he is currently in Italy. The U.S. actor/director was praised as “one of the most diverse actors of his generation” in […]

The post Matt Dillon Joins Venice Film Festival Main Jury After Cristi Puiu Bows Out appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.