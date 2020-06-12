- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Matt James Named the First Black Lead of The Bachelor
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Matt James Named the First Black Lead of The Bachelor
Matt James has accepted his rose to become the first Black lead of The Bachelor. On Friday, ABC announced on Good Morning America that James, a 28-year-old real estate broker and community organizer, will lead Season 25. James was already well known to Bachelor Nation fans as the best friend and
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries