Moving forward. Max Ehrich said he “forgives” ex-fiancée Demi Lovato after doubling down on his claim that he found out about their split online.

The former Young and the Restless star, 29, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 27, to share more details about how he learned about his breakup from the pop star, 28.

“I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid. This is God’s honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement and have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job. I had cast and crew with families relying on me to do my job,” Max wrote via Instagram Story.

The American Princess star continued, “That being said, please end this narrative and focus on other more important issues in the world. I love and forgive everyone involved. Let us be. Let us heal. God bless.”

After his statement, Max shared a screenshot of an iMessage exchange. The last message in the conversation read: “To find out over the internet was beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined a person could do to another human.” He captioned the screenshot, “Leave me alone.” Because the message was highlighted in blue, it seems Max was the one who wrote the message, but it’s unclear who he sent it to.

The 100 Things to Do Before High School alum concluded his message by defending himself from trolls who accused him of speaking out about his breakup from the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer for attention.

“I entered the acting industry when I was 15 because I’ve been in theater since the age of 4 with a huge relentless passion for the craft of acting and music. Hence why I have had the honor of receiving four nominations from the Emmy Academy and on a Spielberg series. I finally am starring in a film that has great morals,” he wrote. “I am not interested in attention; I’m interested in doing my art. Please leave me be and let me focus on my film!!!! [male facepalm emoji.]”

Max and Demi started dating in March and they self-quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. They went public with their relationship in May and got engaged in July. But on September 24, In Touch confirmed Demi and Max had called it quits after six months together.

