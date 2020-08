Max Evans, whose New Mexico cowboy novels “The Rounders” and “Hi-Lo Country” were made into movies, died on Wednesday in hospice care at the VA Medical Center in Albuquerque, N.M. He was 95. His widow, Pat Evans, told the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper that her husband rode off to the “great mystery in the […]

The post Max Evans, Author of Cowboy Novels ‘Rounders,’ ‘Hi-Lo Country,’ Dies at 95 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.