Maya Rudolph Reacts to Kamala Harris Being Named Joe Biden’s VP Pick

It’s safe to say Maya Rudolph will be making a lot of appearances on Saturday Night Live when the NBC comedy series returns for season 46.

The 48-year-old actress had the perfect reaction when news broke on Tuesday, August 11, that Kamala Harris is officially Joe Biden’s running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

“Oh s—t. Ruh-roh,” Rudolph, who first portrayed the politician on SNL in September 2019, said during a panel with Entertainment Weekly after the news broke on Tuesday. “I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there’s anyone that can work it out I’m sure [creator and executive producer] Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there.”

While the Bridesmaids star wrapped up her full-time role on SNL in 2007, Rudolph often returns to the sketch show. She even scored an Emmy nomination earlier this month for guest comedy actress for her impersonation of the California senator.

“I’m as surprised as you are,” Rudolph continued to EW. ”That’s spicy. … I don’t know that I’m ready to go right this minute, but it’s so nice to have this nomination be associated with the show because it’s my true love. I love going to the show any excuse I can get.”

Harris, meanwhile, confirmed she approved of Rudolph’s impersonation in September 2019.

“That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me,” the 55-year-old former attorney general tweeted after the season 45 premiere of SNL.

Rudolph was clearly excited by her approval, replying, “YES SHE WAS SENATOR HARRIS!!!”

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden, 77, announced Harris as his Vice President candidate, making her the first Black woman on a major presidential ticket.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” he tweeted, before referencing his late son, Beau Biden, who lost his cancer battle in 2015. “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Harris, whose father is Black and mother was Indian, subsequently sent out a tweet of her own.

“@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals,” she wrote. “I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”

The post Maya Rudolph Reacts to Kamala Harris Being Named Joe Biden’s VP Pick appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.