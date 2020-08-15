No filter! Mayim Bialik has spoken to her two sons about the birds and the bees in a “really straightforward” way.

“I’m Dr. Mom so of course my ex-husband, [Michael Stone], is like, ‘Yeah, your mom’s got this. That’s all you,’” the Big Bang Theory alum, 44, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting Royal Canin’s Take Your Pet to the Vet initiative. “But my kids are really cool. I don’t see myself as their friend. I’m their mom, but I speak to them like they are reasonable humans deserving of respect and they earned that respect.”

The actress has had “respectful and hilarious conversations” with Miles, 14, and Frederick, 11, about sex, telling Us, “No one spoke to me about that stuff. My parents were like, ‘You’ll figure it out.’ Not true. Eventually I did, but I really want my kids to have an open and honest relationship.”

The neuroscientist added that if her sons are “too nervous” to talk to her about anything, they’re “probably too young to be doing it.”

Miles and Frederick are now at the age where anything their mom does “really bothers them,” Bialik went on to tell Us.

“Apparently breathing, walking, speaking and thinking [are mortifying],” the actress explained. “I need to get that under control. I can’t breathe right around [Frederick] without it causing an eye roll and a foot stomp. My oldest son’s a little more patient with me.”

In July 2019, Bialik reflected on how “rough” it has been to come to terms with her sons not needing her “in the same way” they used to. She explained in a YouTube video at the time: “This is new for me. I’m used to being the attentive, present mom. I’m used to whipping out carrot sticks like they’re a six shooter. I’m used to putting Band-Aids on boo boos. I’m used to nursing away hunger and pain and fear. I’m used to being the most important person in their lives. Now I’m a presence in a new way.”

While quarantining with Miles, Frederick and her cats, Bialik is encouraging other pet parents to bring their felines to the vet. “There’s a lot of opportunities to learn more about your cat, get help if you need it and figure out ways to get your cat to the vet,” she told Us of royalcanin.com. “It’s so important. Those yearly checkups mean the world. They really do.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

