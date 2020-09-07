Cha-ching! YouTube vlogger Jeffree Star is a self-proclaimed “car queen” and has the collection to back it up. Between two McLarens, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, an Aston Martin Vantage and more, the beauty guru’s garage is filled with millions of dollars of pure automotive muscle.

Jeffree, 34, said he’s “obsessed with supercars and sports cars” and has all his vehicles customized to fit his brand and personality. Most of his rides are various shades of pink while a few are icy white.

The newest addition to his collection is a Tiffany-blue McLaren Senna, which costs a whopping $1 million, according to Forbes. “When I used to sleep on my friend’s couch and drive my 1991 Nissan Sentra to work every day, I never imagined in my wildest dreams I would become a car collector,” Jeffree gushed via Instagram about his new baby. “This is my new McLaren #Senna with all custom [Tiffany and Co.] paint and leather interior and truly a DREAM come true!!”

Like any good collector, the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder, who has an estimated net worth of $200 million, keeps his garage circulating. In a January video, he told fellow creator Shane Dawson that he sold his signature pink Tesla Model X because he “had it for a long time.” The vlogger also sold his Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled vehicle, and “swapped out” his yellow Lamborghini Urus for a newer (and pinker) one.

Jeffree received a lot of attention surrounding his Aston Martin after his split from Nathan Schwandt following five years together. The California native posted a video in July 2019 of him “gifting” his then-boyfriend the green sports car. However, in March 2020, following their breakup, the Secret World of Jeffree Star creator changed the title of the vlog to say he was “pretending to surprise” Nathan and made it clear in the description that the vehicle belonged to him. He has since changed it back.

“This car was always my car. I paid for it. It was in my name for months, and then we filmed that video,” Jeffree later clarified in a video published that month. “I always have dreamed about having an Aston Martin — I used to watch 007 movies as a kid … So, I’ve always wanted one. I got one.”

Jeffree explained they decided to do a “fish out of water” video and “make something up.” He added, “I regret saying that because I don’t want anyone to have doubts like, ‘Oh my God, did Jeffree fake X, Y and Z?’ And it’s like you all know my relationship was very real. I think I acted out because I am kind of going through it.” He has since changed the color of the car to pink.

As far as his love life, the influencer has moved on with rumored boyfriend Andre Marhold. When it comes to his car collection, we have a feeling Jeffree will keep surprising us. Scroll through the gallery to see all his vehicles and estimated prices!

The post McLarens, Lamborghinis, Oh My! Jeffree Star’s Multi-Million Dollar Car Collection Is What Dreams Are Made Of appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.