Meadow Walker Honors Father Paul Walker’s Birthday With An Instagram Memory

By Celebrity News Wire on September 12, 2020

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, is commemorating what would have been the late actor’s 47th birthday by sharing a photo on Instagram. In the family photo mage, Walker is holding his baby daughter and smiling. Meadow Walker wrote in the caption,  “The moment I realized we are twins,” Meadow Walker, who works as a model, added […]

The post Meadow Walker Honors Father Paul Walker’s Birthday With An Instagram Memory appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story