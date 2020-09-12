Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, is commemorating what would have been the late actor’s 47th birthday by sharing a photo on Instagram. In the family photo mage, Walker is holding his baby daughter and smiling. Meadow Walker wrote in the caption, “The moment I realized we are twins,” Meadow Walker, who works as a model, added […]

