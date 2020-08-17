Meet the Singles Looking for The One on ‘Love Island’ Season 2

The summer of love is back! CBS revealed the season 2 cast of Love Island on Monday, August 17, and the singles are definitely ready to find some summer romance.

The reality show kicks off on Monday, August 24, with a two-hour premiere and then will air every night of the week from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Every Saturday, there will be another two-hour episode titled “Love Island: More to Love,” which will feature the best moments of the week, new interviews and never-before-seen footage.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman are both returning for season 2, in which islanders will have the chance to mingle after months in isolation and virtual dating. This season will take place in Las Vegas — sequestered in a “bubble,” of course — at a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Love Island began in the U.K. and was brought over to CBS after becoming a huge hit on ITV.

“People are craving points of difference in a highly saturated TV landscape — and particularly in today’s unscripted TV landscape. Love Island is a viewing experience that’s not available to you elsewhere,” ITV CCO and executive producer David Eilenberg told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the first U.S. season. “That’s exactly why I believe it will work in America. There’s nothing quite like it.”

Before season 2, fans can rewatch season 1 during a two-day marathon of 22 episodes, kicking off on MTV2 Saturday, August 22, at 11 a.m. ET.

Scroll through the gallery below to meet the group of singles kicking off season 2. Of course, new men and women will be introduced throughout the season.

