From Transformers to super mom! Megan Fox may be an A-list actress, but her main job is being a mother to her three boys — Noah, Bodhi and Journey. Although she split from her children’s father, Brian Austin Green, in late 2019, the brunette beauty said having kids changed her life for the better.

“I think it took getting pregnant — that was the first real breakthrough where my consciousness shifted and my mind opened up and I was able to see from a bird’s eye view and breath and take it in,” the New Girl actress told Entertainment Tonight in September 2019, explaining how motherhood changed her perspective on life. “And then another kid, and then another kid and with every kid I feel like that’s always been the doorway into a better version of myself.”

Additionally, Megan believes a child’s behavior is a reflection of their parents, which allows mothers and fathers to constantly check in on themselves. “[Children are] the mirrors that show you your shadow, and you have to look at it and go, ‘This is who I am and I have to acknowledge that and I have to grow and I have to change it,’” she told the outlet.

While Megan believes motherhood changed her life for the better after being hypersexualized throughout her career, she said “Being a mother is not something really respected in this industry,” adding, “If anything it’s considered as a handicap. And that’s unfortunate because it’s not acknowledged, what we’re juggling, what we’re doing.”

Despite working tirelessly to balance life at home and her career, nothing irks the mama more than when haters question her work ethic. “I get this all the time, people will be like, ‘You just don’t really work that much,’” she said to the outlet. “And it’s like, I have given birth, I have gestated and given birth to three children. I starred in a movie that opened worldwide, number one — twice! I was on a critically acclaimed sitcom. I f–king executive produced and created a show about archaeological controversies! How much more f–king productive does a f–king woman need to be? F–k you!”

Scroll below to see what else Megan has said about being a mom.

