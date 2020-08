Megan Thee Stallion isn’t dancing around it anymore … she just came flat out and accused Tory Lanez, by name, of shooting her. It’s the first time she’s actually used his name and she blasted him late Thursday, saying … “Yes, this n***a Tory…

The post Megan Thee Stallion Claims for First Time, Tory Lanez Shot Her appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.