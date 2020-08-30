Megan Thee Stallion took a powerful moment during her first virtual concert on Saturday (Aug. 29) to honor Black victims of police brutality.

Wearing a sparkly jeweled lingerie-style outfit and backed by a several dancers, the hour-long paid livestream featured a twerk-filled set of Billboard Hot 100 hits such as “WAP,” “Savage” and “Hot Girl Summer.”

Early on in the high energy performance, which had the production of an arena show minus the audience, Meg slowed things down to remember the lives of Black men, women and children who’ve been killed or injured at the hands of police.

As the stage lights went down, names including Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor appeared on a large screen with a short description of how and when they were victimized.

“Why is it so hard being Black in America?” the screen read, while gunshots and church bells could be heard in the background.

Megan Thee Stallion’s life and career have been on a wild ride in recent months. In July, the rapper was shot in the foot after a Hollywood Hills party. She later claimed on Instagram Live that fellow hip-hop story Tory Lanez was the gunman. The following month, Meg earned her second No. 1 on the Hot 100 for her feature on Cardi B’s controversial “WAP.”

Check out clips from Megan Thee Stallion’s first virtual concert below.

Megan and her dancers after her performance tonight.#MeganTheeStallionLive pic.twitter.com/UEJZvKtnBR — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) August 29, 2020

Megan thee Stallion pays tribute to Black lives taken due to police brutality during her virtual concert. #MeganTheeStallionLive pic.twitter.com/JgVknX8yMx — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) August 29, 2020

MEGAN THEE MF STALLION. pic.twitter.com/dWgEgi8fIP — Megan Pics (@stallionpics) August 30, 2020

MEGAN GAVE US A GOGO MOMENT, DMV HOTTIES STAND TF UP !!!!!!!!! #MeganTheeStallionLive pic.twitter.com/Y0V2uKLMos — Alexandra The Great is mourning the King ‍ (@TheGreatCosplay) August 29, 2020

