The perfect pair! Meghan King doesn’t see a problem in hanging out with her boyfriend, Christian Schauf, without her three kids.

When the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, shared an Instagram photo on Wednesday, September 16, of her and the “Life Uncharted” podcast host, 40, hiking “the road less traveled,” an Instagram user commented, “Does he like your kids? He’s never around them you are always with him without them.”

The Missouri native, who shares daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2, with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, replied, “I think it’s healthy to get to know him first. And it’s a lot of fun, too!”

Us Weekly confirmed in May that she had started dating the Utah resident. The couple had met two months prior, a source told Us at the time.

“When I knew I had worked through my pain to the point where it wouldn’t define me or scar me but instead teach me, I knew I was ready to really date,” the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost wrote in a January blog post. “I shot for the stars and made a list of every last minute detail of the man I was looking for. My list was pages long and daily I’d ask God to open my heart to the possibility of loving again.”

King went on to write that she and Schauf connected through dating apps and began FaceTiming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It wasn’t until weeks into our dating relationship when we finally went to a coffee shop, got a drink at a bar and ordered a meal at a restaurant,” the former Bravo personality added. “This order felt a little backwards and old-fashioned to us, but it also made us feel more deeply connected.”

As for Edmonds, 50, the athlete has been dating Kortnie O’Connor. The former professional baseball player confirmed their relationship in April, three months after King alleged they’d had a threesome with O’Connor, 35, earlier in their marriage.

Us broke the news in October 2019 that the exes had called it quits, and they’ve been coparenting their three kids ever since. Edmonds is also the father of daughters Hayley and Lauren with Lee Ann Horton, as well as Landon and Sutton with Allison Raski.

