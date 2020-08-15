Meghan Markle said during a Friday interview that the current “toxicity” of journalism is responsible for a search for salacious gossip rather than truth. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are the subjects of a recently released biography, Finding Freedom, that details the reasons behind the couple’s split from the U.K. and their royal duties. […]

