Meghan Markle Is Calling Voters to Urge Them to Show Up at the Polls

Fighting the good fight! Meghan Markle has been helping to get out the vote in the United States ahead of the upcoming November election.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, feminist icon Gloria Steinem celebrated the Suits alum, 39, for her dedication to a number of different social justice causes both in her time as a senior royal and since her step down from the royal family. Despite battling stigma and discrimination in the public eye, Steinem, 86, gushed over Markle’s ability to persevere.

“She has a kind of stereotype hanging over her head, which is ‘princess,’” the My Life on the Road author explained on Sunday, September 20. “The whole idea of ‘princess’ is a problem. … Meg is herself, smart, authentic, funny, political. She came home to vote and the first thing she did, and why she came to see me, is we sat down at the dining room table where I am right now and cold-called voters.”

The retired actress moved to Los Angeles in March with her husband, Prince Harry, and their 16-month-old son, Archie, after their royal exit was made official. The family of three later relocated to Montecito, California. In August, Markle sat down for a chat with Steinem about the importance of voting and making women’s voices heard.

“People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now,” the Duchess of Sussex explained at the time.

Steinem, a longtime champion for female empowerment, noted that the voting booth is “the only place we’re all equal.”

Since stepping away from the royal spotlight, Markle hasn’t been afraid to speak her mind about causes close to her heart, including voting rights and racial injustice. During a virtual event for the When All Women Vote campaign, the California native got candid about why this election feels more crucial than ever.

“We all know what’s at stake this year,” she said in August. “The fight is worth fighting, and we all have to be out there mobilizing. … At this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we’re part of the problem. If you’re complacent, you’re complicit. We can make the difference in this election. And we will make the difference in this election.”

After spending time abroad, Markle revealed that she’s looking forward to participating in such a pivotal moment in American politics.

“One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops,’” she told Marie Claire in August. “That is why I vote.”

