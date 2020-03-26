Error message

Meghan Markle Is Narrating Disney+'s Elephant Documentary in First Post-Royal Role

By Celebrity News Wire on March 26, 2020

Meghan Markle | Photo Credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is making her return to our televisions with a documentary from Disneynature. On Thursday, Disney announced that Elephant, a new movie narrated by the Duchess of Sussex, will debut exclusively on Disney+ on April 3.

The news was accompanied by a trailer for the film, which is described

