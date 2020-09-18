Mel B is said to be seething after it emerged that the nanny accused of wrecking her marriage with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, Lorraine Gilles, has paid $198.000 towards his five-bedroom home Los Angeles home.

According to a new report in the Sun, Gilles was able to make the payment after settling a $2.3million out-of-court settlement defamation lawsuit with the Spice Girl after the singer branded her a “prostitute”.

Meanwhile, Mel is currently living in her mom Andrea’s three-bed bungalow following her costly divorce from Belafonte.

“It is extremely galling for Mel to see this when she hasn’t got any money to buy a house of her own,” a source told The Sun.

“Lorraine got a lot of money from her case against Mel – now it is revealed that Lorraine has given hundreds of thousands to Stephen to go towards a house. Mel is aghast at the cheek of it all.

“She’s also paying Stephen a fortune and she’s got so many legal fees to pay. If she could afford to buy her own house she would — but she can’t.”

The singer even admitted she was living with her mom, saying in a Q&A in London: “Yes, I am living at my bloody mother’s house. She comes over every morning to cook breakfast, nosying, what’s going on in her house.”

Mel and Belafonte have been locked in a bitter divorce battle since splitting in 2017.

While Belafonte has always insisted that he and Gilles were just friends, in court documents from their bitter custody battle, Mel claimed Gilles was actually his “girlfriend” and “mistress”.

The documents, filed last month in California, have also revealed the large payment from Gilles to music producer Belafonte for the LA home.

The papers, seen by The Sun, claim: “Mr Belafonte received a gift in the amount of $200‚000 from Lorraine Giles (sic) to purchase property located (in Los Angeles) on 7/19/19.

“The alleged gift appears to have been a transfer directly into escrow and was not deposited into any of his bank accounts that were produced.”

But lawyers for Scary Spice questioned how Belafonte had qualified for the home loan, as he had previously stated on an income declaration form he receives just $1,000 a month.

They claimed, in a court filing, that he said he received the amount for doing “odd jobs and projects”.

The three-story Hollywood Hills home boasts “gorgeous” views of Los Angeles and has four bathrooms. The property is said by Belafonte to be an “investment” home and is currently being renovated with neither he or Gilles are living there.

Mel is still battling to get daughter Madison back in the UK with her eldest child Phoenix, 21, from her marriage to Jimmy Gulzar, and Angel, 13, whose dad is actor Eddie Murphy.

But there may be some good news for Mel – it emerged yesterday that after reuniting for a 2019 UK Tour, the Spice Girls may be ready to spice up our lives once again — and we wannabe front and center for all of the action.

The girl group may mark their 25th anniversary by remaking the 1996 ‘Wannabe’ video, but a key member — Victoria Beckham — would likely not take part in the reboot. The original music video has over 481 million views on YouTube.

