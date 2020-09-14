Melissa Etheridge will headline the Shatterproof Stronger Than Addiction Challenge, an event hosted by the non-profit organization committed to reversing the addiction crisis in the US.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shatterproof found a virtual alternative to its annual 5K run/walk this year. The organization encourages registered participants to walk, bike, paint, sing, hike or perform any kind of physical or creative activity next Saturday, Sept. 26 while raising money to celebrate, honor and support people recovering from addiction as well as remember loved ones who’ve been affected by or died from it.

“I hope that my music and our collective voices and actions can end the stigma of addiction and help society realize that we need to work together to overcome this horrible disease,” Etheridge said in a press statement.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter lost her 21-year-old son, Beckett Cypher, to opioid addiction on May 13. “I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me,” she wrote on Instagram while announcing the tragic news. She plans to give an honorary performance after everyone’s completed their challenge in the morning of the event, which is being held during National Recovery Month.

Following her son’s death, she started The Etheridge Foundation to “research alternatives to get off of this track of pharmaceuticals for pain,… to understand pain, to understand addiction,” she said during an interview on The TODAY Show last Thursday (Sept. 10).

