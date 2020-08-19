Melody Thornton Signs With ICM, Releases New Video ‘Love Will Return’

After releasing her entrancing seven-track EP Lioness Eyes earlier this month, Melody Thornton secures a roster spot on ICM with a new deal.

“I am so grateful and excited to be joining such a fantastic force in the world of entertainment such as ICM! I look forward to the future with this powerhouse agency,” Thornton tells Billboard.

Lioness Eyes serves as Thornton’s as her comeback project, marking her first release since 2012. To cap off her return, she adroitly doled out two singles in “Phoenix Rise” and “I Will Wait.” Earlier this week, Thornton released her fashion-centric visual “Love Will Return.”

“I’m so happy, ‘Love Will Return’ is finally out for the world to see! Fashion and passion meet head-to-head in this visual representation of my cinematic musical identity. It’s one of my favorites,” she adds.

Watch “Love Will Return” below.

