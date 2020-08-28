Talk about road rage!

The nephew Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep is accused of choking and body-slamming a young man during a traffic incident in the Hamptons — leaving him with a brain injury, his brother said Friday.

According to Page Six, Charles Harrison Streep, 31, was charged with strangulation and assault, both felonies, in the attack in downtown East Hampton, cops said.

The victim, 18, was behind the wheel of a red Ford Mustang that passed close to Streep’s Audi convertible at the intersection of Main Street and The Circle around 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to court papers.

Allegedly, Streep threw his car into reverse and followed the Mustang into a Chase Bank parking lot, where both drivers began fighting.

Streep is accused of “striking, grabbing and lifting [the victim] off the ground by the neck with his arms” and of “lifting his limp body off the ground and then throwing him to the ground,” according to charging documentsprovided by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Lt. Gregory Brown said police received several 911 calls at about 11:30 a.m. in regards to the altercation. When police arrived, Streep’s nephew had already left.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene and went home but later called for help and was taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, village police Brown told the East Hampton Independent. By 2:30 p.m., he had been airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for emergency surgery.

Streep was arrested Thursday morning at a house on Pondview Lane in East Hampton and released on $5,000 bail following his arraignment, police said. The evidence against him includes eyewitness accounts and surveillance video from the bank and the J & G Enjoy Feet massage parlor across the street, according to court papers.

