- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Meryl Streep Narrates This Cute Clip From Apple TV+'s Earth Day Special Here We Are
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Meryl Streep Narrates This Cute Clip From Apple TV+'s Earth Day Special Here We Are
In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, Apple TV+ has put together a star-studded animated short film called Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, which premiered on Friday, April 17. The voices you'll hear in this special belong to Chris O'Dowd, Ruth Negga, Jacob Tremblay, and Meryl
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries