Metallica Eye Fourth No. 1 In U.K. With ‘S&M2’

The race is on for a U.K. albums chart title, with five new releases jostling for position.

Just 3,000 combined sales separate the all-new top five, according to the Official Charts Company, with Bay Area metal veterans Metallica the best chance for the crown.

Metallica’s live album S&M2 (Vertigo) leads the midweek chart and could go on to give the band their fourth U.K. No. 1 and first since 2008’s Death Magnetic.

Some 2,000 chart sales behind in second place on the Official Chart Update is jazz artist Gregory Porter’s All Rise (Blue Note), the most downloaded album over the Bank Holiday weekend.

London hip-hop artist Nines (real name Courtney Freckleton) arrives at No. 3 on the midweek chart with Crabs In A Bucket (Warner Records), the most streamed album in the first half of the week, while British electronic duo Disclosure bow at No. 4 with their third album, Energy (Island). Brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence previously reached No. 1 with their LPs Settle (2013) and Caracal (2015).

Completing the Top 5 on the midweek survey is Katy Perry’s fifth album, Smile (EMI). Further down the list, U.S. rockers Pvris nudge the top ten with Use Me (Warner Records), the followup to 2017’s No. 4-peaking All We Know Of Heaven All We Need Of. On the chart blast, Use Me is new at No. 10.

Over in the singles chart race, Joel Corry and MNEK’s “Head & Heart” (Asylum/Perfect Havoc) reclaims top spot as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” (Atlantic), the best-seller after the first 48 hours of the chart week, dips to No. 2.

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Charts are published late Friday.

