Mexican Rock Band Fobia to Record ‘MTV Unplugged’: Exclusive

In celebration of a career that spans more than 30 years, Mexican rock band Fobia is set to be the next act to record an MTV Unplugged, Billboard can exclusively announce.

MTV Lain America announced Monday (Sept. 8) that Fobia: MTV Unplugged will be taped in Mexico City in October and air later this year.

“It’s a great honor for me to become part of the MTV Unplugged legacy,” Fobia band member Jay de la Cueva says. “It has been a moment of consecration for many of the acts I admire, and I am proud to be part of something so iconic.”

“To film this acoustic concert on unusual times will help elevate this iconic band’s vision and boost MTV’s creativity, enhance the intimacy of the MTV Unplugged franchise and above all, just let their timeless music speak for itself,” added Marc Zimet, VP of talent and music for ViacomCBS Networks Americas.

With six studio albums to date, Fobia — comprising members Leonardo de Lozanne, de la Cueva, Paco Huidobro, Iñaki Vázquez and Javier “Cha!” Ramirez — performed last year an extensive tour in Mexico and the United States, including sold-out concerts at Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional and Palacio de los Deportes.

ViacomCBS International Studios will produce the MTV Unplugged release under strict hygiene and safety protocols, according to a statement. “The health of talent and working staff is of utmost priority.”

Fobia joins other Latin acts like Zoé, Pepe Aguilar, Café Tacvba and Enrique Bunbury, among others to record an MTV Unplugged.

