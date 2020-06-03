www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/GVQbeG5yW78\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"JUST MERCY Official Trailer","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/GVQbeG5yW78" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
Warner Bros. announced that Just Mercy, Michael B. Jordan's 2019 drama that highlights systemic racism in American policing and legal systems, will streaming for free on digital platforms in June.
The film follows the real life story of Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), the defense attorney who fought to
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment