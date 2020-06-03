Error message

Michael B. Jordan's Just Mercy Will Stream for Free in June to Help Educate Americans on Systemic Racism

By Celebrity News Wire on June 3, 2020

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy | Photo Credits: Warner Bros.

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/GVQbeG5yW78\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"JUST MERCY Official Trailer","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/GVQbeG5yW78" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Warner Bros. announced that Just Mercy, Michael B. Jordan's 2019 drama that highlights systemic racism in American policing and legal systems, will streaming for free on digital platforms in June. 

The film follows the real life story of Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), the defense attorney who fought to

...

Read More >


