R&B star Kenny Lattimore says his music sales SKYROCKETED thanks to that memorable scene from “The Last Dance” featuring Michael Jordan rocking out to his songs more than 20 years ago! In other words, THE MJ EFFECT IS REAL, YO! You remember the…

The post Michael Jordan Sparked Kenny Lattimore Sales Boom After ‘Last Dance’, Singer Says appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.