Michalis Konstantatos Saddles Up ‘Pretty Little Horses’ in Competition in Sarajevo

By Celebrity News Wire on August 16, 2020

After tragedy strikes Aliki and her husband Petros, they flee Athens with their young son Panagiotis, seeking refuge in a provincial seaside town. But when Petros finds temporary work as the caretaker of a luxurious villa, the family gradually begins moving in, blurring the line between reality and the fantasy world they increasingly habit. Before […]

