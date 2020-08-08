An unbreakable bond. Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar‘s marriage has only gotten stronger as they’ve focused on each other amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Michelle, 53, exclusively tells Us Weekly that the secret to their rock-solid marriage is putting God first.

“I really know that our relationship with God and our close walk with Christ is what holds our marriage together,” the 19 Kids and Counting star said. “That’s the glue that started our relationship years ago. And I know because of our faith, that is the solid foundation that we have.”

She added, “I am more in love with him than I have ever been. He is the man that stands strong and is solid, and then he’s steady. And I’m so grateful that God brought us together 36 years ago. And he’s given us these precious children and we love every one of them.”

The couple — who tied the knot in 1984 — share 19 children and are also raising their great-nephew, Tyler Hutchins, whom they were granted permanent custody of in 2016.

“I feel like we are more blessed than any couple,” Michelle said. “I just thank God for his mercy, his kindness and what a joy this journey has been. I know the challenges, but I also know that the great joy that comes walking together in this journey called life.”

The TLC star is not only enjoying strengthening her relationship with Jim Bob, 55, but is also loving being a grandmother. The pair already have 17 grandchildren and their daughters Jinger Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar are also expecting. Michelle told Us in July that her role as a grandparent is different than being a mom.

“My kids joke and say, ‘You’re in grandma mode,’ and I am. I really am! But I’m also still raising mine and I’ve got a 10-year-old. That’s the youngest now, Josie,” she explained. “It’s a joy because you get to enjoy the grandkids. I heard people tell me for years, ‘You’re going to love these grandkids,’ and it’s the best. It’s amazing because you get to enjoy the fun, but not all the responsibility of packing the diaper bag and remembering all the details that you need to do. It’s wonderful. It really is. It’s the best thing ever. I love, I love having these grandkids.”

Counting On season 11 airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

