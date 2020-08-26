Mike Pence Warns: ‘You Won’t Be Safe in Joe Biden’s America’

By Celebrity News Wire on August 26, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence defended President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday night and warned Americans that they will not be “safe in Joe Biden’s America.” Speaking to a small crowd at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Pence accepted the renomination as Trump’s running mate. He spoke as Hurricane Laura bore down on the […]

