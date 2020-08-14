Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Most Relatable Parenting Quotes

Funny family anecdotes! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been open with their parenting stories over the years.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Wyatt, in October 2014, and she became a big sister when her brother, Dimitri, arrived in November 2016.

Since becoming a mom, Kunis has shared parenting tips with many of her costars over the years. That ‘70s Show alum Laura Prepon exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2020 that Kunis makes sure her kids don’t view her job as “something bad.”

The You and I, As Mothers author explained at the time: “It’s positive and upbeat so her children can equate being successful and having work with something positive. … When I was really struggling with leaving my daughter to go back to work, one thing [Kunis] shared with me that was so helpful was, ‘Whenever I’m going to work, I never turn to my kids and say, “Oh, this is a bummer. Mommy has to go to work.”’ She was like, ‘I say it in a really positive way, where it’s like, “Mommy has to go to work!”’”

As for Mirjam Novak, the Spy Who Dumped Me star exclusively told Us in July 2018 that he and his costar “talked about raising children” on set.

The actor went on to say that Kunis “gave [him] advice and some books,” adding that Wyatt and Dimitiri were “well-behaved” children. “Also Ashton was very low-key,” Novak recalled. “He just walked in like [a] catering guy and then would walk out again with a child strapped around his body. So they were very cool.”

Before wedding Kunis, Kutcher was married to Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013 and still makes “conscious efforts” to stay in touch with the Golden Globe nominee’s three daughters with Bruce Willis — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

“I love them, and I’m never going to stop loving them, right? And respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they’re pursuing,” the Iowa native said during a February 2020 “WTF” podcast episode.

Keep scrolling to see more of Kunis and Kutcher’s most relatable parenting quotes over the years, from homeschooling to doing diaper duty.

