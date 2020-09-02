One year down! Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry marked their first year of marriage with the perfect island getaway.

“Happy 1 yr anniversary to my all-time love @keleighsperry,” the Whiplash actor, 33, tweeted on Monday, September 1, alongside a photo of two tropical cocktails. “You and me til the end, baby.”

Sperry, 27, celebrated the special milestone by sharing throwback photos from her wedding day on Instagram and by giving fans a look at the duo’s romantic Tahitian anniversary travels. On Monday, the couple took a boat across clear blue waters surrounding the French Polynesian island, with Sperry sporting a floral headdress and Teller in a casual Hawaiian shirt.

The Spectacular Now star and the model tied the knot in September 2019 after six years together. Two years earlier, Teller proposed on a safari trip in Africa.

“I had our guide early in the morning tie a rose to a tree, [and we] walked up to this nice, scenic vista having coffee. She looked over and saw a rose and thought somebody had died. Which, whatever,” Teller joked of his big proposal plans on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October 2017. “I said … ‘Today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.’”

Later that month, the Divergent actor told Us Weekly that he and his then-fiancée were planning a destination wedding.

“It won’t be in our backyard so we’ll travel somewhere. But we’re figuring it out,” Teller said of his impending nuptials, which eventually took place in Hawaii. “To me it’s a celebration — it’s a celebration of our love and expressing who we are to all our friends and family. … I know how to throw a good party!”

Teller met his future wife at a party for the Black Keys in 2013 — and the rest is history. “He was so charming and charismatic,” Sperry recalled in an interview with Vogue in September 2019. “I adored him from the first moment we met.”

Teller, for his part, remembered a little more of a challenge. “Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked,” he told Vogue. “I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was the one.”

Scroll down to see more from the couple’s 1-year wedding anniversary celebration!

