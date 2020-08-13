Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were not on the same page when it came to ending their relationship. “It’s true, Miley and Cody are over,” a music source close to the songstress exclusively tells In Touch. “I did hear that Miley initiated the breakup. Cody didn’t want the relationship to end, but Miley calls the shots.”

The two singers seemed head over heels for each other, but it sounds like the relationship simply ran its course for the 27-year-old songwriter. “I’m hearing that nothing major happened, no other party broke them up,” the insider continued. “She had a lot of fun with Cody, but she decided it was best to go their separate ways and remain friends.”

Back in March, everything appeared to be going fabulously for the couple. At the time, they debuted matching tattoos, showing how serious their romance was getting after going public in October 2019.

In April, she served as his personal groomer amid the coronavirus lockdown by buzzing his hair off, and Cody, 23, couldn’t have looked more pleased with the final look. That same month, he raved over how incredible it has been to have the “Can’t Be Tamed” performer around.

“Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life,” the Australian heartthrob told The Sydney Morning Herald. “She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work.”

As for whether wedding bells were in the future, he wasn’t sure. “I believe in marriage but haven’t thought too much about that. I am far too young to consider it, to be honest,” Cody said.

Miley found comfort in the arms of the “Golden Thing” singer following her public split from The Hills alum Kaitlynn Carter and breakup from ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. She and Liam finalized their divorce back in January 2020.

“Miley and Cody are old friends,” another insider previously told In Touch after fans learned about their budding romance back in October. “Right now she needs someone she can trust and rely on and Cody is that guy, he gets her,” the source said. “He’s super sweet, tall and Australian — just like her ex Liam. So there’s that!”

Even though their love story is over, they will certainly have plenty of fond memories to look back on!

In Touch has reached out to Miley and Cody for comment.

The post Miley Cyrus ‘Initiated’ Split From Cody Simpson: He ‘Didn’t Want the Relationship to End’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.