Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Split After 10 Months

Another one bites the dust! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have called it quits after 10 months together, a music insider told Page Six on August 13.

While teasing her new song, the 27-year-old pop star seemingly hinted that there was trouble in paradise. “Forever and ever no more. The #MidnightSky is the road I’m taking …. head high up in the clouds,” she captioned a sultry photo of herself earlier that same day.

On August 9, Cyrus uploaded a video of her new bop and captioned the post, “I was born to run. I don’t belong to anyone. (And yes I can run in these fucking heels cause I’m a BOSS).”

The blonde beauty and the Australia native, 23, were first linked in October 2019 — just one month after Cyrus and The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter called it quits. The ‘Malibu’ crooner and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, split in August 2019 and finalized their divorce in January 2020.

It’s unclear what happened between Cyrus and Simpson as they had recently adopted a dog together during quarantine and frequently posted their TikTok dances on the internet. “Baby boy Bo. Stay safe everyone,” Simpson captioned the photos of their new pup Bo in March 2020.

In March 2020, the handsome hunk seemed smitten with Cyrus. “Happy women’s day to the strongest, most beautiful [and] extraordinary woman I’ve ever met,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of the singer on his Instagram Story at the time.

One month later, Simpson gushed about his lady, writing, “6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else,” he wrote, adding, “I love you.”

However, the former flames did face their fair share of break up rumors. After Simpson was spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray in December 2019, the two made it clear they were still together. So much so, Simpson’s sister, Alli Simpson, stuck up for the pair. “Yes, [they’re] together for sure,” the 22-year-old blonde beauty told the Daily Mail Australia on Monday, December 23.

[Miley] Defends New Romance With [Cody Simpson] — ‘Men Are Rarely Slut Shamed’ Simpson and Cyrus even flew to Nashville, Tennessee, to spend time with Cyrus’ family. Unfortunately, the two were just not meant to be.

