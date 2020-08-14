Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Split After 10 Months of Dating

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have officially broken up after nearly a year of being together.

“So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a ‘reliable source’ even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it,” Cyrus told fans during an Instagram Live on Thursday (Aug. 13).

“But, for right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be,” she continued. “Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re out hanging out or getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re gonna continue to be friends.”

The two pop stars began dating in October 2019, after Cyrus went through a divorce with ex-husband and actor Liam Hemsworth and temporarily dated reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter. They’ve been best friends for years, which the Australian singer-songwriter noted in an interview made their relationship more special than his previous ones.

“Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more,” Simpson told the press at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch in LA on Oct. 11, when going to events was a normal thing.

But since cozying up together during a PDA-filled quarantine, the “Midnight Sky” singer completely transformed his look, from giving him a buzz cut to a full-fledged makeover. She even dressed him in drag while directing his “Captain’s Dance With the Devil” music video that came out in May.

But Simpson flipped the spotlight onto Cyrus when she served as his lyrical and cover art muse for his dreamy acoustic ballad “Golden Thing.” The sweet gesture came after he provided her with some much-needed TLC following her October surgery to remove her tonsils and again in November for her vocal chord surgery.

And like most Hollywood couples, they turned to TikTok in times of boredom (long before the ongoing outbreak), recording spontaneous dance videos to the tune of C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” Ashnikko and Yung Baby Tate’s “Stupid” and more.

See Cyrus make the statement below.

@MileyCyrus talking about her relationship with Cody Simpson and dancing to #MidnightSky on Instagram 20 minutes before the ofc release ♥️ es todo lo que esta bien pic.twitter.com/cjRc8ODug2 — born 2 run (@oskihicar21) August 14, 2020

