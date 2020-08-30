



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/FUiwU_lX5NQ\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Miley Cyrus Performs \"Midnight Sky\" | 2020 Video Music Awards","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/FUiwU_lX5NQ " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

If you thought Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" days were over, you were quite wrong. At Sunday's 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, the pop star performed her new single "Midnight Sky" and, after experimenting with some dizzying red and blue lighting, brought along a prop that's sure to remind fans of her

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com