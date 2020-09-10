MIPCOM Cancels Physical Edition, Pivots Entirely Online

By Celebrity News Wire on September 10, 2020

MIPCOM organizer Reed MIDEM has cancelled the physical edition of its TV market, which was due to take place next month in Cannes, citing ongoing coronavirus-related uncertainty. Instead, it will take place entirely online as MIPCOM ONLINE+, a digital platform that will host various events October 12-16. MIPCOM was facing an uphill battle after several […]

