This year’s physical edition of MIPCOM, which would have taken place in just over a month’s time, has been called off by organizers Reed Midem. The annual TV confab, one of the industry’s biggest events, will go ahead as a digital-only edition. It’s likely that ever-changing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine periods for travellers in […]

The post MIPCOM Physical Edition Called Off, Digital-Only Event Going Forward appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.