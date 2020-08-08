Mom of Boys! See Photos of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s 4th Son

Baby bliss! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is officially a mom of boys after welcoming baby No. 4 on July 30, 2020. Even though she hasn’t shared photos of her newborn son‘s face yet or his name with the world, she still gave fans some glimpses of her baby boy after giving birth.

During a Q&A session with fans on August 8, Kail explained why she hasn’t revealed her new son’s face yet on social media. “Honestly, he has some swelling still and his eye is bruised from delivery so once that all subsides, I will,” she told a fan.

Kail also shared other details from her labor and delivery with baby No. 4, which was different from her others because she opted for a home birth. “It was an experience I’m very thankful for,” she responded to a fan, adding that she will share the full birth story in an upcoming episode of her podcast, “Coffe Convos.”

Another fan asked Kail about the difference she sees between her newborn son and her son Lux, both of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. “This baby is literally the complete opposite of Lux,” Kail said. One of the big differences between Lux when he was a baby and baby No. 4 is Lux had more hair at the time of his birth than his baby brother.

The Delaware resident also compared the length of time it took her to birth her four sons — as she also shares Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. It took Kail 13 hours to birth Isaac, 16 hours for Lincoln, 90 minutes for Lux and “about nine” hours for baby No. 4. She added that Lincoln and baby No. 4 were her biggest babies — Lincoln weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces at birth and baby No. 4 weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

Even though the Pride Over Pity author seems to be soaking up all of the special newborn moments with baby No. 4, she proved her clapback game is still strong. When one fan claimed baby No. 4 is “not Chris’ baby,” she responded, “You can pay for the paternity test if you would like me to prove it.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kailyn’s fourth son!

