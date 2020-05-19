- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Motherland: Fort Salem Finale Sneak Peek: Alder Gets Real About the Bloody History of Witchcraft
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Motherland: Fort Salem Finale Sneak Peek: Alder Gets Real About the Bloody History of Witchcraft
The Season 1 finale of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem is just around the corner, and let's just say things are tense. Even General Adler is on her last nerve in this exclusive sneak peek at the finale.
Steadfast Tally (Jessica Sutton) was starting to question her unwavering loyalty to the chain of
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries