Motherland: Fort Salem Review: Freeform's Supernatural Drama Is More Befuddling Than Bewitching
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Motherland: Fort Salem Review: Freeform's Supernatural Drama Is More Befuddling Than Bewitching
Forbidden romances. Female rivalries. War. Witches. And that's just in the first episode of Motherland: Fort Salem, Freeform's befuddling new supernatural drama, which premieres Wednesday, March 18. Creator and showrunner Eliot Laurence tries to replicate the meaningful messiness of his previous