Motherland: Fort Salem Sneak Peek: Scylla and Raelle Exchange Creepy Yet Endearing Gifts
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Motherland: Fort Salem Sneak Peek: Scylla and Raelle Exchange Creepy Yet Endearing Gifts
TV Guide here with an update on your favorite Motherland: Fort Salem ship. They are still the absolute best witchy couple of all time, and yes, we're even more conflicted about it than usual.
In an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, Syclla (Amalia Holm) and Raelle (Taylor Hickson) exchange