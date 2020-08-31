Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Sells Song Catalog to Hipgnosis

By Celebrity News Wire on August 31, 2020

Hipgnosis Songs has acquired the music catalog of Motley Crue bassist and main songwriter Nikki Sixx, one of the most successful rock bands of the 1980s. Hipgnosis have acquired 100% of Sixx’s writer’s share of PRO income and writer’s Sound Exchange royalties for the cataog, which contains 305 songs. Further details were not disclosed. With […]

