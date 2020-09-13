Motown is launching a UK outpost, label president Ethiopia Habtemariam and EMI Records president Rebecca Allen announced today (Sept. 14). Rob Pascoe (pictured at left) will hold the new position of managing director and Afryea Henry-Fontaine has been named marketing director of the label which will showcase a “new generation of British Black music,” according […]

The post Motown Records Launches UK Outpost appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.