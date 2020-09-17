Movie Theater Boosters Dismiss PVOD And Window Worries, But Admit Quick COVID Fixes Are In Short Supply

By Celebrity News Wire on September 17, 2020

With moviegoing in limbo in key markets like New York and LA, a trio of movie theater boosters see the COVID-19 operating environment staying murky for at least a few more weeks. They also see exhibitors as more likely to try to play the long game than execute a quick strategic pivot. “We’re not very […]

The post Movie Theater Boosters Dismiss PVOD And Window Worries, But Admit Quick COVID Fixes Are In Short Supply appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story